NEW DELHI: The Election Notification Schedule for the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana States MLC Elections under the Local Bodies Quota was released on Tuesday.

The 11 MLC positions in the State of Andhra Pradesh are as follows: Ananthapur-1, Krishna-2, East Godavari-1, Guntur-2, Vijayanagaram-1, Visakhapatnam-2 and Prakasam-1.

Notification will be held on November 16, polling on December 10 and counting on December 14.

The number of MLC positions in the State of Telangana are as follows: Karimnagar-2, Mahabubnagar-2, and Ranga Reddy-2 and one vacancy each in Adilabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad and Khammam.

Schedule

The notification would be issued on November 16 and the last date for nominations is November 23.

Scrutiny would be held on November 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 26.

The polling would be held on December 10 and the counting of votes would take place on December 14.

The entire process would come to an end by December 16, as per the notification released by the Election Commission.

In Andhra Pradesh, the vacancies are arising out of the completion of the term of the following MLCs: Payyavula Kesav (Anantapur), Buddha Venkanna and Y Babu Rajendra Prasad (both from Krishna), Reddy Subrahmanyam (East Godavari), Annam Satish Prabhakar, Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu (Guntur), Dwarapureddy Jagadishwar Rao (Vizianagaram), Buddha Naga Jagadeeshwar Rao and Pappala Chalapathi Rao (Visakhapatnam), Gali Saraswati (Chittoor) and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (Prakasam).

