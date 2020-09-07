NELLORE: An elderly woman died by suicide at the isolation ward of state COVID-19 hospital, attached to Nellore government general hospital.

The 60-year-old woman from Nellore was admitted to a private hospital on September 1. When she started showing symptoms of COVID-19, the hospital authorities advised her to undergo COVID-19 test at the Nellore GGH, according to Dargamitta Circle Inspector G Nageswaramma, as reported by a daily.

On September 3, after she tested positive for novel coronavirus, she was shifted to the state-run COVID-19 hospital.

He killed herself on Sunday evening and her son was later informed about it.

Dargamitta police had reached the GGH and collected details about the incident.

Her son in his complaint stated that his mother had complained of frequent vomiting since she was admitted to the isolation ward. He also said that he was informed about his mother's death by another patient.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC, as reported by the daily. An investigation is on to find out why she took the extreme step.

(Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)