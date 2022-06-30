Eluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on July 4.

The arrangements were in full swing for the Prime Minister's visit. Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava (Tourism and Culture), SPG Additional Inspector General of Police Himanshu Gupta, Chief Minister's Programme Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, GID Additional Secretary and Nodal Officer for the Prime Minister's Visit Revu MuthyalaRaju inspected the arrangements for PM Modi's visit to Bhimavaram town in Andhra Pradesh.

Rajat Bhargava said four helipads have been readied while the Special Protection Group personnel were taking care of security measures.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Vijayawada airport in Gannavaram by a special flight from Hyderabad and take a helicopter to reach Bhimavaram in West Godavari district.

On Monday morning, Modi will take part in the commemoration ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju and unveil a 30-ft bronze statue in Bhimavaram Park and address a public meeting. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and others will attend the event.



