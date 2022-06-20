Eight Injured Including Six Grievously Wounded in a Bear Attack in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: At least eight persons were injured on Sunday night after a stray bear attacked the farmers who were working in the cashew nut and coconut plantations in Kidisingi village of Vajrapukottur mandal . The injured farmers have been shifted to the government hospital where the medical condition of six injured farmers is stated to be critical.

As per some media reports, a 70-year-old man K Kodanda Rao was killed in a bear attack on Sunday. According to Vajrapukottur police, Kodanda was attacked while he was going to his farm in the village. A case under section 174 has been registered and the police has instructed the forest department officials

The bear attack has created panic among people in the area. Some reports suggest the bear attacked the villagers yet again on Monday morning. Meanwhile, the forest officials have started tracing the animals.

Also Read: AP: Police Seize Guthka Packets Worth 70K in Guntur from Traders

