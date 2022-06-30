Eight Charred to Death After Auto Catches Fire

Jun 30, 2022, 09:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

In a tragic incident, eight labourers were burnt alive when an auto in which they were travelling caught fire after a high tension electric wire fell on it at Chillakondayapalle in Satya Sai district on Thursday morning. This tragic incident happened when they were heading to agricultural work. The deceased were identified as residents of Guddam Pally.


