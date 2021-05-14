Eid 2021: AP CM YS Jagan Greets Muslims of Telugu States

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended his greetings to all the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr being celebrated on Friday.

A press release was issued on Thursday to this effect. "With the blessings of Allah, I wish all happiness to the people of the state and entire humanity,' he greeted. ''Hope that everyone should come out of the corona epidemic and live a hale and healthy life. The month of Ramadan is unique as it is a combination of self-discipline, compassion, and spiritual thinking. It is during this month that the Holy Quran was revealed and all Muslim brothers and sisters offer special prayers and by fasting for this entire month, seeking the protection and mercy of Allah. On this day people offer charity with whatever they have and with no discrimination as being rich and poor whilst embodying the spirit of service and compassion.

క్రమశిక్షణ, దాతృత్వం, దివ్య చింతనల కలయికే రంజాన్. దివ్య ఖురాన్ అవతరించిన ఈ శుభ సందర్భాన ముస్లిం సోదరసోదరీమణులకు రంజాన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు. అల్లాహ్ దీవెనలతో దేశం కరోనా మహమ్మారి నుంచి విముక్తి పొంది ప్రతిఒక్కరూ సంతోషాలు, ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో జీవించాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. #EidMubarak — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 13, 2021

Eid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast and on the first day of Shawwal month, people won't observe fast. The day stands for expressing gratitude to the almighty Allah. According to the Holy book, Quran, devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

