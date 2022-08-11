Education is A Valuable Treasure, Says AP CM in Bapatla

Strengthening the bond on Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has deposited Rs 694 crores under Jagananna Vidya Deevena benefiting 11.02 lakh students as part of quarterly fees from April to June 2022 reimbursement here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, total fees reimbursement was done, irrespective of the amount, and the money was deposited into the mother’s bank account as part of social and economic empowerment of women on the festive day.

Describing education as a valuable treasure, the Chief Minister said such initiatives would be remembered by the students for a long time to come and will increase their self confidence.

In a fast paced world, we should catch up with the evolving changes and we should prepare our SC ST BCs, Minorities and EBCs to face the competitive world in the coming days and our Government will stand up for all help, he said.

That is why we have brought not just primary but even higher education under Right to Education and are implementing total fees reimbursement be it Rs 30,000 or Rs 1, 00,000.

This scheme should help in bringing out an engineer, doctor or collector from each house and the fees reimbursement will be done quarterly and the amount will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of mothers in the same quarter, he said.

We have also cleared the dues of two years of the previous government amounting to Rs 1,178 crores which was not paid by Chandrababu Naidu and for this College itself we have paid Rs 14 crores, he said.

We have spent Rs 11,715 crores towards Jagananna Vidaya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena during the three years. For Degree and Engineering students Rs 20,000, Polytechnic students Rs 15,000 and for ITI students Rs 10,000 is being paid to ensure that parents do not fall in debt trap. The various welfare measures being taken up by our government to revolutionize education system include Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Gorumuddha, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Mana Badi Nadu Nedu, English medium, Byjus pact among others.

We have spent Rs 53,000 crore on education during the past three years with Amma Vodi topping the list at Rs 19,618 crores, Vidya Kanuka Rs 2,324 crores YSR Sampoorna Poshana Rs 4,895 crores among others to increase the GER ratio.

The vested interests are unable to digest our initiatives and are spitting venom but our Government is committed for cause, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister K Satyanarayana, Education Minister Botsa Satyanaryana, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Kona Raghupati, Mps, MLCs, MLAs and officials were among those present.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Credits Rs 694 Crore Under 1st Tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena