Education Is The Topmost Priority Of My Government: AP CM YS Jagan

TIRUPATI: Reiterating that education is the greatest asset we can give to future generations, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had credited Rs 709 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena for January-March 2022 quarter benefiting 10.85 lakh students.

Addressing a public gathering at Tarakarama Stadium here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that education is the topmost priority of his government as it can better the lives and eradicate poverty in the society. Understanding its importance, every effort has been made over the last 35 months to improve educational standards, and implemented schemes like Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena to fulfill the dreams of those pursuing higher education, he said and added that the fee reimbursement amount is being credited directly into the mothers' accounts of students quarterly.

On this occasion, he stated that his father Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy took a step by introducing fee reimbursement, where the successive governments neglected and caused great inconvenience to the poor families.

He recalled the incidents during his padayatra and said that the current government brought a new life to the scheme and implemented full fee reimbursement for students from SC, ST, BC, minorities, and the poor in upper castes under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, besides supporting their boarding and mess charges through Vasathi Deevena scheme. So far, for the two schemes, the government had spent Rs 10,994 crore, as an investment for a better society, he said.

Drawing a comparison with the previous government, the Chief Minister said that the current government cleared pending arrears of Rs 1778 crore that was left by TDP rule and introduced schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Goru Mudha, Vidya Kanuka, Vasati Deevena and improving infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu scheme. He further said they are bringing reforms by introducing English medium in all government schools along with the CBSE syllabus, so children can get better opportunities and a better future.

Hitting back at the Opposition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that TDP leaders along with a section of media are trying to blame the government with false propaganda and stated that TDP leaders were behind the three sexual assault incidents in Vijayawada, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam. He said that TDP leaders outcry over the increasing crime against women in the state even though they themselves are responsible for the incidents.

Responding to the question paper leaks, the Chief Minister said that the opposition was behind this crime, as the question papers were leaked in Narayana and Chaitanya institutions, which belong to former minister and TDP leader Narayana. He said that the opposition was unable to digest the rising popularity of the government and thus trying to put all the blame on the ruling party to mislead people. He said that he prayed to Lord Venkateswara to save the State from the TDP and a section of media, which is spewing poison on the YSRCP government.

