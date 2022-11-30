Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the fourth phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme in Madanapalle of Annamayya district. The AP CM released funds for the July-September quarter to students under the Jagananna Vidyadevena scheme on Wednesday.

CM YS Jagan will directly deposit Rs.694 crores in the accounts of students' mothers by pressing a button in a program organized at Madanapalle in Annamayya district. This will benefit a total of 11.02 lakh students. The government has so far released a total of Rs.12,401 crores under the Jagananna Vidya Devena and Dharam Devena schemes.

The AP government has implemented the fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidyadeevena scheme so that no student is deprived of higher studies due to financial crunch. The government is bearing the total amount of fees for the colleges so that the parents are not burdened.

As these fees are released every quarter according to the calendar, the owners of the colleges are also benefiting.

Speaking on the occasion in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that education is the best asset we could give our children. It was the CM's father and late leader YSR, who pioneered the fee reimbursement scheme during his reign so as to enable education of children from economically weaker sections.