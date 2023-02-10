AMARAVATI: The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust on Thursday entered into an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to provide ragi flour and jaggery powder to be served as Ragi Malt to about 38 lakh students as part of the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme for their nutrition. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The trust agreed to provide Ragi flour and jaggery powder for making the nutritious healthy drink (Ragi Jawa) to be served in the schools in the morning sessions at a cost of Rs 42 crore for those from Classes I to X in about 44,392 schools spread in 679 mandals across the state, it said.

Speaking on the occasion Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee Ratnakar, said that education got a new lease of life due to the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Every promise made by the CM was being implemented and shown, he said. Our Sathya Sai Trustee members said providing ragi java to children was a good programme. " All the schemes in the field of education are excellent. The midday meal scheme name given by the Government- Jagananna Gorumudda reminds us of how our mother fed us. Government schools are being converted on par with corporate schools," he said. Ratnakar thanked the Chief Minister for naming the new district as Sri Sathya Sai District.

