Educate Women Cops, Volunteers on Disha App: AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a high-level review meeting on women safety and directed the officials to pay special attention by creating awareness on Disha App.

In regard to this the Chief Minister emphasised on going door to door to ensure the app is downloaded by all women and instructed the authorities to create awareness on the app through volunteers and women police in village/wards secretariats. He said that volunteers and women police should be trained on the awareness campaign, as they should explain to women on how to use the app in dire situations. Further, the Chief Minister made it clear that the initiative should be taken as a drive and similarly educate students in colleges and institutions on the app.

He said that by creating proper awareness, the usage of Disha App will be increased. Upon getting any alarm through the app, Disha police stations and local police stations should be alerted and a quick action must be initiated. He directed the officials to equip all the police stations with the required number of patrolling vehicles.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, DGP Gautam Sawang, Intelligence Chief KV Rajendranath Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.

