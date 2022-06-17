ED Raids TDP Leader JC Prabhakar Reddy's House In Tadipatri

Anantapur/Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate officials conducted simultaneous raids on the houses of former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy in Tadipatri and Hyderabad in relation to JC Brothers Travels vehicles registration forgery of documents case.

According to sources, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader’s house was raided in connection with the vehicle registration forgery documents case. It is to be noted, that the Enforcement Directorate alleged JC Prabhakar Reddy, the owner of JC Travels, for buying old vehicles under the scrap and registering them illegally in Nagaland with fake invoices.

As per the ED officials, in the name of JC Travels, the former MLA purchased over a hundred vehicles and registered all the vehicles illegally in the northeastern state. ED officials also raided JC Prabhakar Reddy’s close aide Chavvagopal Reddy's residence and questioned him.

Approximately 20 ED officials are conducting the raids at various locations, including Tadipatri and Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, the Enforcement Directorate officers searched the residences of JC Prabhakar Reddy and his elder brother JC Diwakar Reddy popularly known as JC Brothers.

Also Read: Chandrababu's Provocative Comments Could Disturb Law and Order in Anantapur