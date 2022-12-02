GUNTUR/VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches in multiple hospitals and two private hospitals - NRI Hospital and Akkineni Women’s Hospital at Mangalagiri in Guntur district and Vijayawada respectively, in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

ED officials are examining the documents in these hospitals and seized records from Akkineni Women's Hospital and NRI Hospital after alleged irregularities were found in the granting of medical seats under the management quota and funds diversion. Officials divided into two teams checked the records and also searched the residences of NRI hospital society members

The ED officials seized the phones of the hospital staff and questioned the staff including the chairman of the hospital. Dr Akkineni Mani a doctor from America is said to have founded the Akkineni Women's Hospital in Vijayawada. The ED conducted inspections in the wake of allegations of diversion of foreign funds. Previously, Akkineni Mani was the director of NRI Hospital. Akkineni Mani is said to have been interrogated by the ED officials in an undisclosed place.

The ED was investigating the allegations of massive irregularities in the NRI hospital after a case was registered that massive financial wrongdoings were committed during the Covid period. Allegations of diversion of funds through manual receipts and fake receipts have been registered.

Officials stated that the details of 1.500 patients who received treatment during the COVID pandemic were not included in the records. There are allegations that money transfers were made to fraudulent accounts with the help of some employees.

In relation to NRI Hospital, there were allegations of irregularities in the purchase of equipment, and in the form of MBBS fees, which was running into crores of rupees. Former directors Nimmagadda Upendranath, Akkineni Mani, Uppala Srinivasa Rao and Nalini Mohan were being questioned by the ED.

This is a breaking story further details are awaited.

