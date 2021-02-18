EC Notification Released For AP MLC Polls Schedule On March 15

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday released the schedule for the biennial elections to five seats of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council, which will be held on March 15.

The poll panel also announced that by polls to one seat each of the Karnataka and the Andhra Pradesh legislative council will be held on March 15.

The by polls were necessitated following the death of sitting MLCs.

The biennial elections are being held as four members Thippeswamy, Sandhyarani, Veera Venkata Chowdary and Sheikh Ahmed Iqbal of the AP legislative council will retire on March 29.

One of the seats was lying vacant following the resignation of a member Pothula Sunitha in July last year. The term of the member was to otherwise end on March 29 this year along with that of four others.

A by-election will be held for one seat due to the death of YSRCP MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy.

The notification for the biennial elections as well as the two by polls will be issued on February 25.

-March 4 is the deadline for receipt of nominations

-Scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 5

-Withdrawal of nominations on March 8

‌-Polling on March 15 from 9am to 4pm‌

-As per practice, the counting of votes will take place from 5 PM after the polling concludes on March 15.

