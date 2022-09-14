NEW DELHI: Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the delisting of 86 non-existent registered unrecognised political parties, for failing to comply with electoral rules and taking the number of such parties/organisations red flagged by the poll panel to 537. Out of these, six parties from Andhra Pradesh and two from Telangana were removed from the electoral rolls. The decision was taken by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

The EC today further delisted 86 non-existent RUPPs and declared an additional 253 as 'Inactive RUPPs'. This action against 339 non-compliant RUPPs takes the tally to 537 defaulting RUPPs since May 25, 2022. The Commission said the 86 RUPPs that have been delisted were found to be "non-existent either after a physical verification carried out by the respective Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of concerned states/UTs or based on a report of undelivered letters/notices from postal authority sent to the registered address of concerned RUPP, it said in a release.

They were categorised as inactive, as they have "not responded to the letter/notice delivered to them and have not contested a single election either to the general assembly of a state or the Parliament election 2014 and 2019," the EC said.

These RUPPs have failed to comply with statutory requirements for more than 16 compliance steps since 2015 and are continuing to default.

The parties which were delisted from the State of Andhra Pradesh, are All India Muthaheed Khwami Mahaj, Bharat Desam Party, Indians Front, Jatheeya Telugu Abhivrudhi Sevasamuham, Mana Party and Praja Bharath Party.

