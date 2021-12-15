AMARAVATI: Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Biswajit Das Gupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM has paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Das Gupta has taken charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command recently and met the Chief Minister for the first time after taking the charge. The Chief Minister has felicitated ENC Flag Officer Vice Admiral Biswajit Das Gupta and presented Lord Venkateswara Swami Idol to him.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Das Gupta explained to the Chief Minister the initiatives taken by the Indian Navy to address the challenges related to maritime security along the East Coast. He also informed the progress of works related to the Presidential Fleet Review, Multinational Maritime Exercise Milan Preparatory Operations to be held in Visakhapatnam in February 2022.

Captain VSC Rao, Captain Pradeep Singh Sethi, and Civil-Military Liaison Officer Commander Sujit Reddy were present on the occasion.

