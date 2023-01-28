Eastern Coast Guard Commander Calls on AP CM

Amaravati: Eastern Coast Guard Commander, Additional Director General Sivamani Paramesh called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Friday.

He explained to the Chief Minister about the various initiatives undertaken by the Indian Navy to overcome the challenges related to maritime security in the Eastern seacoast.

Coast Guard Higher Officials DIG Yoginder Dhaka, Commandant K Murali and Deputy Commandant AB Ramam were also present.