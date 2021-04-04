Easter Sunday: AP CM YS Jagan, PM Modi Greet People 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted people on the occasion of Easter Sunday. The AP CM took to Social media to wish people on the festive occasion.

“Easter Sunday is the day when faith and inspiration became a huge force. On this day if light. May the grace of the Lord always be upon everyone.” #HappyEaster- AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted. Christians around the world commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.

విశ్వాసం, ప్రేరణ గొప్ప శక్తిగా మారి నడిపించే శుభదినం ఇది. ఈ ప్రకాశవంతమైన రోజు నిర్మలమైన దైవకృప అందరిపై ప్రసరించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. #HappyEaster — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 4, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted on the occasion. In his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that on this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world.

Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2021

This year, Christians have been urged to observe Easter by staying at homes due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Good Friday and Easter are observed to mark the death anniversary of Jesus Christ and to offer him prayers for his sacrifice.