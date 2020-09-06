EAST GODAVARI: A chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi village, East Godavari district caught fire in the early hours of Sunday (September 6). No casualties were reported.

A team of police and fire bridge had rushed to the spot.

The chariot was 62-year-old with a height of 40 feet and was made of teak wood. It was used to take out procession of the temple idols.

Police said that the chariot caught fire at around 1 am and the fire was extinguished by 3 am.

"There is no other property loss and no one was injured as the chariot shed was almost 200 meters away from the temple," Sakhinetipalli sub-inspector Ch Gopalakrishna was quoted saying by a news agency.

Earlier, on February 14 this year, the chariot of Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Nellore was gutted in fire ahead of the Bramhotsavam festivities.