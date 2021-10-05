East Godavari: Jana Sena Party Loses Lone ZPTC Member

EAST GODAVARI: Jana Sena Party local leader Margani Ammani resigned from her post as Kadiyam ZPTC member. She submitted her resignation letter to Collector C. Harikiran on Monday. Her husband, Yedukondalu, told the media that she had filed nominations for the Kadiyapulanka Sarpanch post last year and and won the post of Sarpanch. The elections were however postponed. She also contested for the ZPTC post and also won the recent elections. He said that she had decided to continue as the Sarpanch as promised to the villagers and resigned from her ZPTC post. With this, Jana Sena Party lost the only ZPTC seat in the district.

While the MPTC ZPTC polls were held for 515 ZPTCs, YSRCP won 505 seats. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) came a distant second with just six seats, CPI-M and independents bagged a seat each, while actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena won two seats. With her resignation, the figure has come to one now.

