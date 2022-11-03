AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Assago Industrial Pvt Ltd (Ethanol) plant on Friday. The Ethanol manufacturing plant will be established at Gummaladoddi Industrial Park in Gokavaram Mandal of East Godavari district.

To this extent, the Chier Minister's Office released the official tour schedule. The Chief Minister will leave his Tadepalli residence at 9:30 am on Friday. He will arrive at the helipad at Gummalladoddi village, Gokavaram mandal, East Godavari district at 10.30 am. After that, he will reach the plant site by road and reach the assembly venue set up by Assago Industrial Private Limited at 10.40 am.

From 10.45 to 11.40 hours the Chief Minister and officials will participate in the foundation laying and open house program. After that, they will leave the assembly venue at 11.45 am and reach Gummaladodi Helipad by road at 11.50 am. At 12.10 pm YS Jagan will take the helicopter and return to Tadepalli and reach his residence by 1.10 pm.

As per reports Assago Industries is said to be investing Rs 300 crore to set up the ethanol plant and they submitted the project report to the AP government stating that the plant will be set up within one-and-a-half-year and would generate direct and indirect employment to 200 people.

