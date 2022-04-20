EAST GODAVARI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Grasim Industries Limited’s first Chlor-Alkali manufacturing site at Balabhadrapuram village, Bikkavoluu mandal in East Godavari district on Thursday, April 21. Grasim Industries Limited is a flagship company of the global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumara Mangalam Birla, will also be attending the event along with the Chief Minister here. The Chief Minister will leave Tadepalli at 10 am and reach Balabhadrapuram at 11 am. He will attend the inaugural event after the plant visit to the Grasim Industries Caustic Soda Plant along with Kumara Mangalam Birla. He will leave from the plant site at 12.40 pm and reach Tadepalli in the afternoon.

Speaking about the event Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said it would be the biggest caustic soda unit in the State with an investment of Rs 2,700 crore. He said the company had agreed to the government’s policy of giving 75% jobs to the locals where direct employment to 1,300 people and indirect employment to another 1,150 would be given.

