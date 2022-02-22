East Godavari: 3 Rare Migratory Bird Species Spotted In Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

For the first time in the State of Andhra Pradesh, three rare migratory bird species have been spotted in the Coringa mangrove forest in East Godavari district.

The bird population in Coringa wildlife sanctuary this year has gone up by 12,000, compared to last year's census, which enumerated 34,207 migratory birds belonging to 104 species.

In 2020, 26,734 birds belonging to 96 species were enumerated. After five years, the bird population in the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary crossed the 40,000-mark.

The news was also shared by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy through his Twitter handle.

Due to the relentless efforts of the state govt to conserve environment, for the first time 3new species of migratory birds have been spotted in East Godavari.

Due to the relentless efforts of the state govt to conserve environment, for the first time 3new species of migratory birds have been spotted in East Godavari.

Also,the bird population in Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary has crossed 40k in 5yrs which is a good sign for the environment.

According to the Asian Waterbird Census 2022 conducted by the Bombay Natural History Society and Wetlands International in January which census covered 12 places in East Godavari. The team covered Rajamahendravaram, Coringa, Kotipalli, Godavari, Katrenikona, S Yanam, Kumbhabhishekam, Pandi, Pora, Pallam, Sacramento, and Hope Islands.

The three rare birds migratory species spotter were the broad-billed sandpiper, crab-plover and greater flamingo in the Coringa forest for the first time. The broad-billed sandpiper species generally migrate from Siberia, Russia and Mongolia, while the crab-plover and the greater flamingo come from Oman and other Arab countries.

The census report also mentioned that several migratory bird species like little egret, little cormorant, Pacific golden plover, lesser sand plover, black-winged stilt, black-tailed godwit, pallas gull, brown-headed gull and Caspian tern were spotted in and around Coringa sanctuary.

The Coringa mangrove forest attracts many migratory bird species. They include seagull, flamingo, pond heron, grey heron, sandpiper, little egret, red-wattled lapwing, blue kingfisher, pied kingfisher, brahminy kite, little cormorant, reef heron, crow pheasant, and black-capped kingfisher bird species. (Inputs from The New Indian Express)

