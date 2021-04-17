East Godavari: 3 Govt Hospitals Turn Covid Treatment Centres

With each passing day, the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in Andhra Pradesh. Kakinada district collector D Muralidhar Reddy alerted the officials in view of the second wave of coronavirus. He conducted a review meeting with Joint Collectors - Dr. G Lakshmisha and Keerthi Chekuri and Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar at the Collectorate on Friday and asserted that steps should be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He further added that separate cells would operate in the district so that they would respond instantly to the corona cases which are registered.

He also told the officials that everyone should follow COVID-19 norms without fail and ordered strict action to be taken against those who violate the rules.

He further added that a nodal officer is appointed in each department. He also said that district Kakinada Government General Hospital, Rajamahendravaram GGH, and KIMS hospital in Amalapuram will function as COVID hospitals.

The collector said that if a person is diagnosed with coronavirus symptoms, then he/she will be home quarantined. He said that 104 call centres would help the family members of COVID-19 patients and would explain to them how to stay safe and secure. The Joint Collectors will monitor the arrangements of providing nutritious food to the coronavirus affected patients.