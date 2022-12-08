Duvvada: Student Stuck Between Train, Platform Succumbs To Injuries

Visakhapatnam: In an unfortunate event, a 20 year old student died a day after she was rescued when she got stuck between the platform and a train at Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam.

Shashikala got stuck between the railway platform and the train while getting down from the Guntur-Rayagada Express. A first year student pursuing an MCA degree was on her way to college and had reached Duvvada from Annavaram. She slipped and got stuck between the platform and the train with her foot getting twisted and trapped in the track while getting down at the platform. The railway officials had to break a part of the platform to pull her out in the rescue operation which lasted for one-and-half hours. The student was immediately rushed to the hospital for first aid and shifted to KIMS hospital, where she died on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Also Read: Chittoor: Six Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident