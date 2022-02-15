Dubai Expo: Andhra Pradesh Signs 3 MoUs Worth Rs 3,150 Crore

DUBAI: The India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 which is currently hosting ‘Andhra Pradesh Week', has witnessed the signing of three key MoUs worth Rs 3,150 by the State of Andhra Pradesh in the first week of the launch of the expo. Of these, two were government-to-business (G2B) and the other was business-to-business (B2B) agreements.

The first MoU was signed between London-based Kajas e-mobility company for Rs 3,000 crore (G2B) deal. The industry, which specializes in diesel vehicles for public transport, will be set up at the Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub in the YSR Kadapa district.

Another G2B agreement was with the Regency Group which is running a 25-year-old retail business under the Grant Hypermarket brand. The government has entered into an agreement to set up distribution centers, spices, and pulses package units in Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Madanapalle, Chittoor, Nellore and Hindupur. For this, the Regency Group has agreed to set up 25 retail outlets worth Rs 150 crore.

In a B2B agreement with Troy General Trading Company, a part of the Essar Investment Group and Fluentgrid Ltd in Visakhapatnam, it has signed another agreement where more than 300 high-end IT jobs would be created where a company would be started there based on in AI & ML technologies in Visakhapatnam.

The AP Pavilion was inaugurated on 11th February by Mekapati Goutham Reddy, State Minister of Commerce and Information Technology, along with Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Ahmed Albanna, UAE Ambassador to India and Sanjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE.

A team of officials led by Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy is currently in Dubai with the aim of attracting investments. Andhra Pradesh is projecting its strong governance, strategic locational advantages, robust infrastructure, thriving industrial and business ecosystem, skilled manpower, and immense potential for growth across key sectors. The state week will also be hosting a plethora of crucial government engagements with industry leaders, business organizations, and one-to-one meetings with an intent to bring more investment to the state in key growth sectors.

Key sectors such as Health & Wellness, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), New & Renewable Energy, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Oil & Gas, Textile, Knowledge and Learning, and Tourism have held respective weeks to highlight the growth and investment opportunities in these areas.

The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai has surpassed the one million footfalls landmark on February 13th. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, shared the news on Twitter.

