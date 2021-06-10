AMARAVATI: A decade long issue of the appointment of District Selection Committee (DSC-2008) recruitee teachers was finally resolved after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured them to have them appointed on a contract basis. The candidates who were on the waitlist had met YS Jagan on Wednesday to appraise him their plight, to which the CM responded positively assuring all support from the Government. AP Government Employees Federation Chairman K Venkatarami Reddy , DSC Teachers' union leaders P. Velugujyoti, Satyanarayana, Andhra Pradesh Village and Ward Secretariat Employees Union President Anjan Reddy, Secretary Ankamma Rao along with the DSC-2008 candidates had met the Chief Minister.

K Venkatarami Reddy said that they had explained the loss that the DSC-2008 recruits had faced and if he (Chief Minister) could resolve the issue, more than, 2,193 candidates would benefit from it. These teachers had failed to get appointments during 2008 selections due to the failure in maintaining the common merit list by the previous administration.

He also explained that they had requested the CM to regularise the Secretariat employees who are on probation. As per reports, the teachers will be employed in the school education department with minimum pay scale.

The CM had also promised to declare probation to all the village and ward secretariats employees as they were completing two years of service by October. All the secretaries of ward and village secretariats, who cleared the mandatory departmental tests, would be granted probation along with regular scale of pay. He said that CM had also agreed to issue fresh recruitment notifications in different departments.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Begins Two-day Delhi Visit Today