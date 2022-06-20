DRT Issues Summons To TDP MP Kesineni Nani

VIJAYAWADA: The Debt Recovery Tribunal issued summons to TDP Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) in a case related to a loan default case.

The Union Bank of India had approached the Visakhapatnam DRT alleging that he had taken huge loans from the bank and defaulted payment. They sought the loan amount along with the interest to be recovered from the TDP MP.

The DRT stated that he should issue a reply either personally or through a lawyer on July 11 before 10:30 in the morning, failing with legal action would be taken against him.

The summons was issued against Kesinani Nani, Kesineni Pavani, Kesineni Cargo and Couriers through a paper notification.

