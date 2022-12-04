KRISHNA DISTRICT: Droupadi Murmu who is on her maiden visit to the state after becoming the President of India on Sunday, was felicitated by the Andhra Pradesh government at a civic reception in Vijayawada.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President and presented her with the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the distinguished guests and said that today was a great day and that it is a matter of pride for everyone in this country that for the first time in the history of the country, a tribal woman has assumed the post of President of India.

We have organized this program today as we all feel it is our responsibility to honor Droupadi Murmuji, who has come to our state for the first time as President. Her noble life as a socialist, a democrat, a tireless worker for the downtrodden, and above all as a great woman she has set an example for everyone in this country.

Droupadi Murmu will forever stand in the history of the country as a great example of how any person with constitutionally prescribed qualifications can reach such heights in this country. Madam, the way you accepted the hardships in life with a smile and moved forward with determination is an example for every woman in this country.

Born in a Santali tribal family in the most backward region of Odisha, Mayurbhanj, you struggled to complete even your primary education. You strongly believed that only education can change lives and you went to Bhubaneswar and completed your BA degree there. You were the first woman from your village to go to college and earn a degree, which in those days was quite an achievement.

The Chief Minister went on to state that she started her journey as a junior assistant in the irrigation and power department and from there she became a councilor, and first won as an MLA from Rairangpur assembly seat in the year 2000, and continued in the same position till 2009. She worked as a minister for commerce in the Odisha government and as an independent minister for fisheries and animal husbandry.

Your sincerity in public service, your integrity, and your honesty has taken you forward in life. Being appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand in 2015 and coming to our state for the first time as the President of our country is a matter of great joy for all of us.

You are the epitome of women empowerment, your impeccable political life and the way you grew in heights are idealistic for every woman. You are a reflection of women's empowerment. The state government already implements many programs with the desire that every woman should achieve self-empowerment like you and grow socially, politically, and economically. I strongly believe that they will be inspired even more by people like you and the programs offered by this government will bring more changes in their lives.

There is no doubt that you will bring laurels to the post of President. We are sure that your role as the President will surely aid in enhancing the reputation of this country, for the strengthening of democracy and the upliftment of the downtrodden, the Chief Minister concluded and thanked the President for attending the programme in the State.

The President arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday morning on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh. She will also attend the Naval Day ceremonies in Visakhapatnam as part of the tour.

