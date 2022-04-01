VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 500 air-conditioned ‘Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express’ vehicles here at Benz Circle on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that State-of-the-art vehicles were made available, which would provide free transport to pregnant women, mothers, and infants right to their door-step after delivery.

He said that the government has been prioritising women and child welfare since inception and thus rolled out these services for safe and comfortable transportation of mother and child. Stating that the government has been taking steps to provide quality services in hospitals through the Nadu-Nedu initiative and brought a new vibe to 104 and 108 services, which were deeply neglected in the previous government.

Under Aarogya Aasara Rs 3000 is being given for cesarean deliveries and Rs 5000 for normal deliveries, he said adding that quality medical services along with WHO-certified medicines are being provided free.

Ministers Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Vellampalli Srinivas, Principal Secretary of Health Department Anil Kumar Singhal, Commissioner of Health Department Katamaneni Bhaskar, and other officials were present on the occasion.

