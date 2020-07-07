AMARAVATI: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said the great leader late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy will live forever and will be remembered by the people of the state.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he appealed to the party workers to garland the statues of Dr. YSR on Wednesday, July 8 commemorating his birth anniversary. He also called on party workers to participate in the events to celebrate his birthday as 'Farmers Day' in the state in recognition of his efforts empowering farmers in the state.

In this context, Rambabu said, YSR had implemented many welfare schemes in undivided Andhra Pradesh. As part of it, he distributed 32 lakh acres of land to the poor in erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

"In a mission to provide corporate medical care to the poor, he implemented Arogyasri in the state and also carried out heart surgeries for many poor for free of cost," Ambati remembered. Inspired by YSR, his son, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing many welfare schemes in the state, he added.