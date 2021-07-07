Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards 2021 Announced: Check List

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government has announced the winners for the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement awards for 2021. The list was presented by GVD Krishna Mohan-Govt Advisor (Communications) & Member Dr.YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards High-Power Screening Committee at a media conference held at the Secretariat, on Wednesday evening. These awards are usually announced on the eve of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary which will be celebrated on July 8. He said in a statement that priority was given to agricultural, fine arts, culture, literature categories and for those who rendered services as Covid frontline warriors. Krishnamohan said a cash award of Rs 10 lakh will be given under the YSR Lifetime Achievement award along with a YSR bronze statue and a medal. Under the YSR Achievement award, Rs 5 lakh cash award will be presented along with a bronze statue of YSR and a medal.

A total of 63 people and organizations were presented the awards;

List of Awardees

►MSN Charities Trust (Kakinada), a fishing family

► CP Brown Library (YSR Kadapa District)

►Saraswati Niketan Library (Vetapalam)

►Satya Sai Central Trust, Rural Development Trust (Anantapur District)

► RC Reddy Study Circle, YSR Kadapa District

►Rural Development Trust, Anantapur

►Gauthami Regional Library, Rajahmundry

► Maharaja Government‌ Music ‌ College, Vizianagaram

►Late Palla Venkanna (Founder of Kadiam Nurseries)

Artists

Folk song- Late Prasada Rao, Vizianagaram

Theater- Ponnala Ramasubbareddy, Nellore

Kuchipudi Natyam- Siddhendra Yogi Kala Kshetra, Krishna District

Authors (Lifetime Award)

► Late Kalipatnam Rama Rao (Kara Master‌) - Srikakulam

► Katti Padma Rao (Modern Literature) - Guntur

►Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy (Literature) – YSR Kadapa District

►Bandi Narayanaswamy (Literature) - Anantapur

► Ketu Viswanathareddy (Literature) – YSR Kadapa District

► Konakaluri Inik‌ (Literature) - Guntur

► Lalita Kumari (Olga) (Literature) - Guntur

Journalists (Lifetime Award )

► Palagummi Sainath‌- Chennai

►ABK Prasad- Krishna

►Late Pothuri Venkateswara Rao- Guntur

► Late Sheikh Khaza Hussain (Devipriya) - Guntur

► Late K Amarnath West Godavari

► Surendra - Cartoonist, YSR Kadapa

► Telakapalli Ravi - Kurnool

► Imam‌ - Anantapur

Click HERE for the complete list of achievers. (In Telugu)



