Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Awardee List 2022

Amaravati, Oct 14: Andhra Pradesh Government has announced the YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement-2022 Awards, which would be presented on November 1, the State Formation Day. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the Awards, recommended by the High Power Steering Committee, Advisor to Government (Communications), GVD Krishna Mohan told reporters here on Friday.

Divulging details of Awards on behalf of the Committee, he said here on Friday that in selecting the awardees, utmost priority was given to individuals and organisations that influenced the society and left an indelible mark on it with their skills and talents in various fields. Dr. YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr YSR, a memento and a commendation letter while Dr YSR Achievement Award arries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a commendation letter.

Announcing the winners, GVD Krishna Mohan said all the awardees are commoners with uncommon contribution in their chosen field ranging from rural development to agriculture, culture, fine arts and traditions. In all, thirty eminent institutions and personalities who excelled in the fields of education, medical, agriculture, women empowerment, fine arts and culture, literature and media were chosen for the prestigious awards initiated in memory of Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. This is the second consecutive year of the announcement of the YSR Awards.

Details of the awardees:

YSR Achievement Awards in Agriculture:

1. Sodem Mukkaiah of Adivasi Cashewnut Farmers’ Producer Company, Buttyagudem, Eluru.

2. A. Gopalakrishna of Kusalava Coconut Farmers Producers Company, BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

3. Jayabba Naidu of Talupala village, Pileru Mandal, Annamaiah district representing Annamaiah Mutually Aided Cooperative Society

4. K.LN. Mouktika, representing the Amrutha Phala Producers Company, Sabbavaram, Anakapalle district

5. Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy, Kattamanchi Village, Chittoor district

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Fine Arts and Culture

1. Veteran film director K. Viswanath

2. Veteran movie actor and director R. Narayana Murthy

YSR Achievement Awards in Fine Arts and Culture:

1. Stage artiste Nayudu Gopi

2. Kalamkari crusader Pitchuka Srinivas

3. Shaik Gousia Begum from Udayagiri for pioneering the wooden kitchen instruments

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Literature:

1. Visalandhra Publishing House

2. Emesco Publishing House

3. Writer Dr Santi Narayana

YSR Life5ime Achievement Awards in women empowerment and protection:

1. Sunita Krishnan of Prajwala Foundation

2. Sireesha Rehabilitation Centre of Vuyyuru

YSR Achievement Awards jointly for 5 Disha police officials:

Ravada Jayanti, SVV Lakshminarayana, Rayudu Subrahmanyam, Hajtraiah

and P. Srinivasulu

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Education:

1. Rishi Valley Educational Institution, Madanapalli

2. Jawahar Bharati Educational Institution, Kavali

3. Personality development trainer B.V. Pattabhiram

YSR Achievement Awards in Education:

1. Dastagiri Reddy from Nandyala, who trained thousands of bank job aspirants

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Journalism:

1. Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao

2. Satish Chandra

3. Mangu Rajagopal

4. MEV Prasada Reddy

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Medical and Health:

1. Dr. B. Nageswara Reddy of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology

2. Dr Varaprasada Reddy of Shanta Biotech

3. Dr Krishna Yella and Suchitra Yella of Bharat Biotech

4. Dr Pratap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals

5. Gullapalli Nageswara Rao from LV Prasad Eye Institute

YSR Lifetime Achievemhent Awards in Industry:

1. Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao