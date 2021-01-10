Dr Pradeep Reddy Chinta Appointed As UK Regional Coordinator For APNRTS

Dr Pradeep Reddy Chinta has been appointed as the Regional Coordinator for Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) in the United Kingdom, as per an official release on Thursday.

This was announced as part of the APNRTS nominating Regional Coordinators, Executives, Coordinators, and Provisional Coordinators to provide services to Telugu Diaspora on behalf of Government of Andhra Pradesh from their respective countries.

APNRTS is a Government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) initiative to connect with the Telugu community worldwide and the official coordinators act as an interface between the Telugu Diaspora and the AP Government.

A dentist by profession Dr Pradeep who originally hails from Muddanur in Kadapa district of AP, lives in Edinburgh. He has been actively involved in the YSR Congress Party activities and serves as the YSRCP UK and Europe In-charge.

As part of his duties as the regional coordinator he will promote the AP IT&E and Industrial policies and its benefits. He will also facilitate investments into the State by NRIs and support its economic development. Dr Pradeep will also be a part of the Connect to Andhra initiative to develop schools in villages in the State. Dr Pradeep expressed his gratitude to the AP Government for the new role and strived to work for the development of the State.