ELURU (West Godavari, AP): Dr Murali Krishna, the promoter of Murali Krishna Multi-specialty Hospital in Eluru of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by the Three Town Police on Sunday night in connection with the case of illegally running a COVID-19 treatment centre and allegedly being responsible for a few deaths. A case to this effect was registered a few days back against the private hospital and its promoter Dr Murali Krishna in the Three Town Police Station.

The accused was later produced before the magistrate of a local court who sent him for remand till September 18. Dr Murali Krishna was later shifted to the Bhimavaram Sub-Jail following a thorough medical examination as per procedures. Murali Krishna Multi-Specialty Hospital was in the eye of a storm recently when it was raided by a team of local authorities under the supervision of district Medical and Health Officer. The hospital was subsequently sealed after it was found out that treatment to several COVID-19 patients was being given in the hospital without any authorization from the state government.

The hospital is neither listed among the authorized COVID-19 treatment facilities nor did it obtain any kind of permissions for this purpose. The raid was carried out in the wake of complaints that the hospital has been charging the patients exorbitantly. One of the complainants stated that his father was admitted to the private hospital on July 23 for COVID-19 treatment after he tested positive for it. The patient unfortunately died after five days of treatment.

Till then, the hospital had already charged upto Rs 2 lakh from his family. And worse still, they were charged an additional Rs 32,500 as charges towards some injections even after his death. Based on the complaint from the son of the deceased patient, a case was registered by the Three Town police who eventually arrested Dr Murali Krishna, the promoter of the hospital, on Sunday night.