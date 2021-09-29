Dr Dattatreyudu Nori Meets AP CM

Renowned Oncologist Padma Shri Dr Dattatreyudu Nori has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and discussed issues related to Nadu Nedu being implemented in Government hospitals, creation of medical infrastructure, and construction of new medical colleges among other issues.

Dr. Nori said the Chief Minister is committed to construct three cancer hospitals across the state, one of which would be state-of-the-art, and added that he is planning to bring cancer treatment in various medical colleges and district hospitals under this hospital. He said the Chief Minister wants cancer treatment accessible to everyone. He said he is very happy with the initiatives of the Chief Minister in the health sector and extended his support in all possible ways.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to issue orders appointing Dr Dattatreyudu Nori as Advisor to Government.