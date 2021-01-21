Door Delivery of Ration Supplies In Andhra Pradesh From Today

VIJAYAWADA: Turning a new leaf in Public Distribution System (PDS), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the door delivery of ration supplies, where he flagged off a fleet of 2500 Mobile Dispensing Units (door delivery vehicles) of Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts, which will ferry quality rice and essential commodities, right at the doorstep of the ration cardholders, on Thursday at Benz Circle in Vijayawada city.

As promised during 3648 km padayatra, after witnessing the plight of elderly and differently-abled people who were kept waiting in long queues to get the ration supplies which were of poor quality, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the initiative to provide quality rice, right at the doorstep of the ration cardholders. In the previous government, there were many irregularities in PDS, including improper delivery of goods and black marketing, which eventually caused inconvenience to the public. Resolving this, the government aims to deliver quality rice to the cardholder through a mobile vehicle, with an additional cost of Rs 830 crore per annum.

In the earlier PDS, the percentage of husk and colored grains were high, where a majority rejected the ration. To resolve this, the government has decided to provide cardholders with better quality rice by giving Swarna variety. The Civil Supplies Department made drastic changes during the procurement of rice by reducing the husk and broken rice to a great extent. For the first time, a quality sortex rice is being given to the cardholders, with zero percent of stones and less than one percent of dyed or damaged grains.

Using the volunteer system, quality rice will be distributed at the doorstep of the cardholders by taking their fingerprints and supplying ration in reusable bags with precise weight.

Every bag of rice is sealed and tagged with a unique code, leaving zero scope for adulteration.

By fitting GPS to all mobile vehicles, cardholders will be able to know the delivery details in real-time through the mobile app and each vehicle has to deliver the goods for an average of 18 days per month.

Nearly 9,260 mobile vehicles were purchased at a cost of Rs 539 Crore to door deliver the ration supplies and these vehicles were provided by the government at 60 percent subsidy to eligible beneficiaries through various corporations under the Employment Guarantee Scheme for unemployed youth.

The value of each vehicle is Rs 5,81,000, of which Rs 3,48,600 was provided as subsidy from various Corporations and Civil Supplies Corporation will be paid on a monthly basis for a period of six years.

Going into the details, 700 vehicles from ST Corporation‌, 2300 vehicles from SC Corporation‌, 3800 vehicles from BC Corporation‌, 660 vehicles from Minorities ‌Corporation‌ , 1800 vehicles from EWEB Corporation‌ were provided to unemployed youth.

In addition to these, the State government is also offering ration cards to eligible people across the State in just 10 days from the date of applying in five categories, which are issuing new ration card, division of a ration card, adding members to a rice card, and removing members from a rice card and surrendering the rice card.

From June 2020 to date, 4,93,422 new ration cards were issued, people were added in 17,07,928 new rice cards, 4,38,013 rice cards were divided totalling 26,39,363 rice cards.

The Chief Minister inspected the Mobile Dispensing Units and exhibited the reusable bags which will be used to collect the ration.

Ministers Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Perni Venkatramaiah, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, Vellampalli Srinivas, other MPs, MLAs, MLCs and officials were present.

