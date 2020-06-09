AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated a programme to timely provide all the welfare schemes and government services to eligible beneficiaries in village and ward secretariats in a specific time limit. The CM also held a video conference with district collectors from his camp office in Tadepalli.

He said that welfare schemes will be provided to all the eligible beneficiaries. He assured the public that ration cards would be issued within ten days after application and similarly 'Aarogyasri' cards will be issued in 20 days, and house site pattas will be given within 90 days after application.

YS Jagan said that the state government has increased the pension beneficiaries from 44 lakh to 58 lakh, adding each pension beneficiaries are given Rs 2,250 per month.

The state government has brought a corruption-free system in welfare schemes, said YS Jagan. He instructed the collectors and joint collectors to review the implementation of the schemes in a timely manner.

The CM advised the officials to complete the verification of all the applications and display the list of eligible candidates in the Gram and Ward Secretariats.

He ordered the officials for doorstep delivery of ration cards, pension cards and aarogyasri cards to the beneficiaries by taking their biometrics. If those services are not provided within the stipulated time, they will be compensated.

YS Jagan inquired over the progress in the housing scheme and officials replied saying that they have identified 30.3 lakh beneficiaries till date and the final list will be completed by June 12. He advised officials to complete the process for distribution of housing pattas to all beneficiaries by June 30.

He even advised the officials to prepare plan B for the housing scheme by June 15, adding housing pattas distribution must be completed by July 8.