Dollar Seshadri Dies of Heart Attack in Vizag

TTD OSD Dollar Seshadri breathed his last on Monday morning in the port city of Vishakapatnam. He was in Vizag for the Karthika Deepotsavam event. Dollar Seshadri is said to have suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. His sudden death has left members of TTD in shock.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock and grief over the passing away of TTD OSD P Seshadri, popularly known as Dollar Seshadri who was in Vizag for the Kartika Deepotsavam.

The AP Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members of Seshadri, who had been with TTD since 1978.