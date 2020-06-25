AMARAVATI: YSRCP candidate Dokka Manikya Varaprasad was unanimously elected as Member of Legislative Council (MLC) on Thursday, June 25. He filed his nomination papers as YSR Congress Party candidate for by-elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative council.

The seat fell vacant due to his own resignation in March.

Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad resigned from MLC post on March 9 after quitting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Later, he joined the ruling YSRC party in the presence of party's president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad served as a minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2014. He was elected to the legislative council as a TDP member in 2017.