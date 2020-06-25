AMARAVATI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has finalised former minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad as its MLC candidate. He filed nomination as YSRCP MLC for by-polls on Thursday, June 25.

Assembly secretary Balakrishnamacharya handed over the nomination papers to Prasad. YSRCP leaders Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Government Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Namburi Shankar Rao, Undavalli Sridevi and Janga Krishnamurthy were present at the nomination process.

Prasad had served as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC and resigned from the party after YSRCP came to power in 2019 assembly elections and later joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC candidate said, "I wished to join YSRCP in 2014, 2015 but joined TDP along with Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, but later changed my mind after watching all the welfare schemes of state government and joined in YSRCP by resigning from TDP for the welfare of people."

"I am impressed with the government's good governance and welfare schemes introduced by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," Prasad said.