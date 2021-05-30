AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that his Government was able to complete two years, which was only possible with the cooperation of everyone. Commemorating two years of the YSRCP-led Government, the Chief Minister released two documents marking the occasion of completion of two years of the YSR Congress Party coming into power at the CM Camp office in the afternoon.

One document titled 'Matake Pedda Peeta' and the second document titled 'Maliyedu - Jagannanna Thodu, Jagannanna Manifesto 2019' were unveiled by the Chief Minister.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 86 per cent of the people have been benefitted by the welfare schemes. As part of the Direct Benefit Transfer, Rs 95,528 Crore was directly deposited in the accounts of people. Another Rs 36,197 crore were provided through other welfare schemes. A total of Rs 1.31 lakh crore was provided the promises made in the Manifesto were implemented.

CM YS Jagan thanked every staff member working in the Village Secretariat system. ''We were able to provide good governance with the cooperation of everyone. We completed 94.5 percent of the guarantees within two years. The two-year rule is believed to have done good to all and I want God to give me the strength to do even better in the future, " said YS Jagan.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) (Medical, Health), K Narayana Swami (excise), Amjad Basha (Minority Welfare), Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Botsa Satyanarayana (Municipal and Urban development) minister, B Srinivas Reddy (Power), Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Adviser (Communications) GVD Krishnamohan, Advisor- Village and Ward Secretariats R. Dhananjay Reddy, AP Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, MLAs Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajani and other officials were present.

Earlier in the morning the Chief Minister released a message on his Twitter handle and assured the people that he would work towards the welfare of the State and strive to do more for them.

