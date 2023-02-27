In a setback to TDP senior leader and former minister of Andhra Pradesh Chintakayala Ayannapatrudu, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the investigation into the alleged forgery case. A bench comprising Justice M R Shah and CT Ravi Kumar issued orders in this regard and clarified the probe into the forgery case can be done under section 467 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The apex court also set aside the High Court’s ruling in the case.

It is reported that CID had registered a case on the complaint of the irrigation officials that they had submitted a fake certificate to the High Court during the demolition of the house wall. It was alleged that the duo had occupied the Ravanapalli irrigation canal and constructed the house.

Also Read: AP: MDUs To Receive Insurance Premium Under YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme