Do Not Sell Your Property Under Any Circumstances, AP Housing Scheme Beneficiaries Told

Andhra Pradesh minister Kannababu said that giving houses to millions of people was possible because of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He praised the leader who came up with the idea that will be long remembered by people.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said, "CM YS Jagan is a person who will stick to his word irrespective of the challenges and problems he encounters on his path."

Addressing the beneficiaries of YSRPedalandariki illu, Kannababu said, "CM Jagan has given your kids a piece of property, protect it. No matter the circumstances, don't sell the land."