Do Not Fall Into Chandrababu's Trap, Kodali Nani To Pawan Kalyan

AMARAVATI: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) advised Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan not to fall in the trap of Chandrababu Naidu who along with a section of media has been politicising every issue including cinemas.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Sunday, the Minister rubbished the false propaganda of closure of the theaters where Bheelmla Nayak movie was released and said there are no new conditions for the film, and the same rules applied for Pushpa, Bangarraju, and Akhanda films.

The Minister said some vested interests who want Naidu to come into power are misleading Pawan Kalyan and added that they would use and cheat him for their political mileage. He said Pawan Kalyan has released the new movie despite knowing that the G.O was not released due to inevitable circumstances and politicising the issue for political interests.

Condemning the false propaganda of a section of media on Chiranjeevi's meeting with the Chief Minister, he said the Chief Minister has given respect to Chiranjeevi who is working for the welfare of the film industry. The Minister asserted that the same policy will be implemented for the movies of all heroes in the state and said the state government will not tolerate looting the public and take stern action against black tickets.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has won with 151 seats and got more than 50 percent vote share and continuously working for the welfare of the people and added that Naidu has been conspiring to create unrest in the state using caste, religion and politics.

