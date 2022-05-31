Telugu Desam Party (TDP) firebrand spokesperson and former actress Divya Vani resigned from the party on Tuesday. Announcing her resignation, Divya Vani made some sensational statements about the Opposition Party and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and shared her ordeals in the party which led to her resignation.

Taking to Twitter she annouced her resignation in protest against several 'evil forces' and thanked the TDP cadre for supporting her.