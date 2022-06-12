Vijayawada: Former actress Divya Vani has made sensational comments against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). She said it is hard to survive and get ahead without a political background in TDP. She alleged that conspiracies were being hatched against her for raising the voice against injustices done to her by the party.

Expressing anguish over the TDP’s relationship with its own party leaders, former TDP leader Divyavani said the TDP was planning to hurt her, because she exposed injustices done to women in the party.

Divya took umbrage to Kavali Greeshma’s remarks against her. She said she had no support in the party like Greeshma, but she still worked hard to strengthen the party. Divya added that the TDP leadership has ignored her services to the party and is now targeting her.



