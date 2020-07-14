VISAKHAPATNAM: A four-member panel has been formed to investigate into the fire accident at the Parawada Pharma City of Visakhapatnam on Monday night, District collector Vinay Chand said. He has asked to submit the report following a detailed inquiry soon.

The deputy collector stated that the fire was caused by dimethyl sulphoxide and further investigation is underway.

He said that in the wake of a series of incidents in the city, a review meeting will be held and action will be taken.

One worker identified as Srinivas has died and another worker Mallesh was injured and was admitted to a hospital in Gajuwaka following the incident which had occurred around 10:30 pm on Monday night, July 13.

It has been reported that there were six workers in the factory at the time of the incident and the rest are safe. Fire tenders that reached the accident site had brought the situation under control by morning.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha expressed shock over the incident. She inquired about the cause of the incident and sought details from the officials and police. She also advised officials to carry the affected persons to safer places and also directed them to provide proper treatment to the injured in the incident.