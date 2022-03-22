AMARAVATI: The unruly behavior of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs continued on the 10th of the eight-session of Andhra Pradesh State Assembly on Tuesday leading to Speaker Tammineni Sitharam expressing his displeasure for their offensive behavior, which included one MLA even resorting to whistling in the House. The Speaker had to suspend several MLAs over the course of the session from the House, on March 22.

Earlier on Monday he had told them that the House was not a bazaar neither were they street rowdies. Behave like a responsible Opposition, he said sternly. The same behavior continued in the House on the 10th day as well when the TDP members started whistling in the House. Outraged at the attitude of the TDP MLAs he warned them to maintain decorum in the House.

TDP MLAs Alluri Sambashiva Rao and Gadde Rammohan were suspended till the 25th of this month. All other TDP members who were whistling were suspended for today’s session. All this happened while Minister Balineni Srinivas was answering questions by members of the House when TDP member Sambashiva Rao whistled.

The Speaker suspended four TDP MLAs, Anagani Satyaprasad, V. Ramakrishna Babu, Bendalam Ashok, M Ramaraju, for the entire session due to repeated disruptions to the House.

Speaking at the media point Minister Perni Nani during the Assembly break, flayed the TDP members for creating pandemonium in the House. The TDP resorted to throwing papers at the Speaker, and now have stooped further and are whistling in the House he added. The Speaker suspended them in order to conduct the House in a sober manner, he added.

LIVE : AP Assembly Budget Session 2022 - 2023 | Day 10