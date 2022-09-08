Display YSR Yantra Seva data at RBKs, Says CM YS Jagan

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the entire data relating to YSR Yantra Seva should be displayed at RBKs in the form of posters in a way that farmers could understand about the availability and utility.

During a review meeting on Agriculture allied fields held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said all the implements to be made available to farmers and their utility should be displayed in a comprehensive manner at all RBKs.

The implements should be distributed taking RBK as a unit and the State is spending Rs 910 crores. Construction of collection centres and cold storage rooms within the vicinity of RBKs should be expedited, the Chief Minister said adding that construction of godowns at RBKs should also be speeded up. The Self Help schemes should be continued for sustained economic development under Cheyutha. By distributing cattle, milk production and economic activity would increase which will lead to empowerment of women, he said adding that the officials should ensure that women should be economically benefited by the tie-up with Amul and Allana.

Reviewing the Amul project, he said Amul has procured 419.51 lakh litres of milk and paid Rs 179.65 cores to 2,34,548 women farmers who received an additional amount of Rs 179.65 crore. This has made other dairies to increase the procurement price which was translated into an additional income of Rs 2,020.46 crores to farmers.

In the coming two months Amul would start operations in 1359 more villages. Amul has been procuring 1.03 lakh litres of milk daily and Chittoor Dairy should be revived at the earliest, he said.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister to reduce the role of millers and bring in transparency to benefit the farmers, the officials said the Civil Supplies Department has framed the guidelines. Volunteers would take part in paddy procurement and they would be given incentives on this count. The Chief Minister said that SOPs should be prepared in a flawless manner.

The officials gave the data to the Chief Minister. Distribution of agriculture implements in 6,525 of the 10750 RBKs has been completed. In 391of the 1615 cluster level CHCs harvesters and other implements were distributed worth Rs 690.87 crores of which Rs 240.67 is the subsidy component.

The remaining RBKs action plan is in place for 2022-23 and about 7 lakh people will be getting implements and other tools. About 80 percent of the beneficiaries are SC, ST BC, Minorities farmers and in scheduled areas ST farmers are being given priority.

The officials also said that works on Phase 1 of Juvvaladinne, Machilipatnam, and Nizampatnam are going on at a brisk pace.

Deputy Chief Minister B Muthyalanaidu, Ministers K Nageshwara Rao, S Appalaraju, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Department Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and other officials were present at the review meeting.

